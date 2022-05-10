Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County agrees to $475,000 settlement in connection to jail death

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners have approved a $475,000 settlement in connection to a 2018 jail death.

Janet Hartman, 44, was in the Angelina County Jail when she became ill and later died of pneumonia at a hospital.

Hartman’s family sued the county, alleging jail staff was ignorant to Hartman’s condition while she was in the jail and claimed Hartman was “faking it.”

The lawsuit alleges Hartman had warned jail staff repeatedly throughout several weeks leading up to her death that she was sick.

“However, medical staff employed by SHP at the jail refused to even examine her,” the lawsuit states.

Commissioners approved the settlement at commissioners court on Tuesday.

The county’s insurance will cover the settlement after the county puts up a “small” deductible, according to County Judge Keith Wright.

Previous story: Inmate becomes ill in Angelina County Jail, pronounced dead at hospital

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

