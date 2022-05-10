ArkLaTex church’s roof collapses

NASH, Texas (KSLA) — The roof of an ArkLaTex church caved in.

The roof collapse happened the evening of Monday, May 9 at Greater Shiloh Church of God in Christ in the 200 block of Clark Street in Nash, Texas.

No one was injured.

And first responders had no idea why the roof collapsed.

Neighbors said it sounded like an explosion.

