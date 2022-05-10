Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 42 — most hotel workers

A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAVANA (AP) — Fifty-one people were working to get the Hotel Saratoga ready for its scheduled Tuesday reopening in Havana after a two-year pandemic break.

The explosion that ripped apart the elegant building killed at least 23 of them — along with 19 other people. Searchers continued to hunt through the ruins Tuesday for people who remain missing — including two maids and a cook.

Experts are beginning to consider the fate of the 19th-century building, an estimated 80% of which was damaged in Friday’s explosion, which hurled tons of concrete chunks into the busy streets just a block from the country’s Capitol and seriously harmed neighboring structures.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

