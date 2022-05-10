First Alert: Flirting with record highs this week as we feel the unseasonably hot weather

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A ridge of high pressure will sit overhead, keeping the storm track well to our north, sparing us from wet weather through most of the week.

This will lead to mostly sunny skies with unseasonably warm weather as we can call it ‘hot’ in east Texas since daytime highs will be trending about ten degrees above average this week with highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 90′s.

We will start off with early morning clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies each day with winds picking up out of the south as we progress through each day.

This upcoming stretch of hot and dry weather will offer us an early taste of summer as we really crank up the heat around these parts with record highs in jeopardy each day this week.

The one variable that will offset the hot and muggy weather will be the occasional southerly breezes coming in off the Gulf of Mexico.

By the end of this week and the upcoming weekend, the ridge of high pressure begins to breakdown as an upper low retrogrades to the west from the east coast. That may be just enough of a weather pattern shift to where we drop temperatures a few degrees and introduce some low-end rain chances to the Piney Woods.

We then drop the rain chances and keep the unseasonably hot weather going into next week as more record highs will be challenged on a daily basis.

