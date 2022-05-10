Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Goodrich man accused in Capitol riots gets continuance

Attorneys for both Adams, of Goodrich, and Connell, of Louisiana, said in court Tuesday they were waiting on plea offers from the government.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON DC (KTRE) - A federal judge has granted a continuance for a Goodrich man and his co-defendant in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Judge Thomas L. Friedman set a status conference for Daniel Page Adams and Cody Page Carter Connell for July 22.

Attorneys for both Adams, of Goodrich, and Connell, of Louisiana, said in court Tuesday they were waiting on plea offers from the government.

The federal prosecutor explained he had recently been stricken with COVID-19, which then spread to his family, slowing down the process of getting discovery to the defendants.

Adams is charged with federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting certain officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

He was arrested in connection to the riots on Jan. 16.

Previous report: Next trial date set for Polk County man accused of Jan. 6 riot involvement

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

Ray Scott.
B.A.S.S., Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies at age 88
Daniel Adams granted continuance
Goodrich man accused in Capitol riots gets continuance
Road closure in Nacogdoches
Roadwork in Nacogdoches has Old Lufkin Road closed through Friday
Ms. Helen Harden who was born and raised in Overton turned 105 years old.
‘I’m not tired yet:’ Family, friends celebrate Overton woman turning 105