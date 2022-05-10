Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘I’m not tired yet:’ Family, friends celebrate Overton woman turning 105

‘He’s a good God. I got nothing against Him.’
"I'm not tired yet. I want to go on a long time... I've had some good days," Harden said. "Just stay around here and try to do some things right. Do what the Lord said do."
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan who was one of 16 siblings turned 105 this week.

Helen Harden, the daughter of a minister, said that even though she’s been around for over a century, she’s not tired yet. However, she said she is looking forward to seeing Jesus one day after all these years of hearing about him.

“I’m not tired yet. I want to go on a long time... I’ve had some good days,” Harden said. “Just stay around here and try to do some things right. Do what the Lord said do.”

Harden said God blessed her with one daughter and that she was thankful. Her daughter is Catherine Christian, who said she loves her mom dearly, and she wants to see her keep living long. She and her friends take care of her mother, she said.

“It’s what I thought she would be doing,” she said, when asked what she thought of her mother living to be 105. “I know mother. She’ll do anything, and she’ll say anything.”

Harden was born and raised in Overton.

