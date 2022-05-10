Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin man sentenced to 80 years for kidnapping woman

Zataymon Skinner
Zataymon Skinner((Source: Angelina County Judicial Records))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been sentenced for kidnapping a woman in 2019.

Zataymon Skinner was sentenced to 80 years on a second degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping by a jury in the 159th District Court. He also received 70 years on a charge of aggravated robbery. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Skinner was acquitted on a sexual assault charge. He received credit for 569 days served.

In October 2019, Skinner was arrested and accused of robbing a woman of her car and forcing her into the trunk.

RELATED: Angelina County grand jury indicts man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

