Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mickey Gilley remembered by Texas Country Music Hall of Fame

2011 inductee prompted change in Hall of Fame bylaws
Mickey Gilley remembered by Texas Country Music Hall of Fame
By Blake Holland
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Country music fans are mourning the loss of the legendary Mickey Gilley, who died Saturday at the age of 86.

Gilley had ties to East Texas, like his 2011 induction into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage.

“I was sad and very shocked that we had lost him,” said Tommie Ritter-Smith, President of the TCMHOF.

Ritter-Smith said she first met Gilley by way of fellow country artist Johnny Lee.

“We met at Gilley’s nightclub a long time ago in Pasadena,” Ritter-Smith said. “l lived in the area and I went to Gilley’s just about every weekend.”

And years later, it would be Johnny Lee’s 2004 induction that would prompt Gilley to ask about his own chances of being inducted.

“He wanted to be in the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame and he told me that every time he saw me,” Ritter-Smith said.

Until Gilley’s 2011 induction, the Hall of Fame only inducted Texas-born artists. Despite Gilley being born in Mississippi, the museum board knew his significant contributions to the Texas country music scene could not be overlooked.

“Mickey Gilley was the start of the change of our bylaws,” Ritter-Smith said.

Gilley’s Texas honky-tonk was the setting of the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy.” The film, starring John Travolta, was considered a cultural phenomenon.

Mickey Gilley and John Travolta.
Mickey Gilley and John Travolta.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

“There was a whole change of attitude about country music during that time,” Ritter-Smith said

Among the items museum visitors can find at the TCMHOF are some hard-to-find Gilley’s memorabilia.

Gilley's Beer neon sign on display inside the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
Gilley's Beer neon sign on display inside the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

“He had cleaned out a storeroom and found a neon sign and beer bottle from Gilley’s,” Ritter-Smith said. “I drove to Pasadena and picked it up and we’re very proud of that. It makes a good addition to the display.”

A display in an East Texas museum where Mickey Gilley’s legacy lives on.

“He’s going to be missed.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

Fritz Hager III
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances to the top 5 on American Idol
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III talks about making Idol top 7, success of EP
WATCH: Tyler’s Fritz Hager III performs ‘Go the Distance’ from Disney’s Hercules on American Idol
WATCH: Tyler’s Fritz Hager III performs ‘Go the Distance’ from Disney’s Hercules on American Idol
Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances to Top 7 on American Idol