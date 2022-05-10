Missing Houston man found dead in Walker County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms a missing Houston man was found dead Monday in a wrecked vehicle in Walker County.

Details were not immediately available, but a spokesman says it appears Henry Schelsteder may have had a medical episode prior to his passing.

The cause of death and crash remains under investigation, said state troopers.

Schelsteder, 69, was reported missing last week after attempting to make a delivery to Dallas. His family said he was last heard from when he was on I-45 near Madisonville but never heard from him afterward.

MISSING: Henry Schelsteder, 69, Houston,Texas (5/2/22) 🚩 Anyone with property along I-45 near Madisonville is asked to... Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office Texas on Saturday, May 7, 2022

