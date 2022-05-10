Missing Houston man found dead in Walker County
Henry Schelsteder was on his way to make a delivery to north Texas last week but never arrived.
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms a missing Houston man was found dead Monday in a wrecked vehicle in Walker County.
Details were not immediately available, but a spokesman says it appears Henry Schelsteder may have had a medical episode prior to his passing.
The cause of death and crash remains under investigation, said state troopers.
Schelsteder, 69, was reported missing last week after attempting to make a delivery to Dallas. His family said he was last heard from when he was on I-45 near Madisonville but never heard from him afterward.
