Officials: Texas woman killed husband over other woman

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRING, Texas (AP) - A 51-year-old Texas woman has been arrested on a murder charge after telling authorities she shot her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived at the Houston-area home on Saturday morning, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a court document, Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove. She remained jailed Sunday on $75,000 bond.

