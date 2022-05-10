Old Lufkin Rd. closed through Friday for roadwork

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (Press Release) – Ongoing work on a Nacogdoches construction project will require a road closure beginning next week and a detour the following week that will cause traffic delays.

CR 609/Old Lufkin Road at SL 224 in Nacogdoches will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 10, and will continue through Friday, May 13, to allow crews to place a concrete drainage box near the southbound US 59 exit ramp.

Additionally, beginning May 16 through May 18, motorists traveling eastbound on SL 224 at US 59 will be detoured onto the exit ramp and through the signalized intersection as construction crews continue extending the drainage pipe across the loop. Motorists should prepare for delays or choose alternate routes. Message boards and detour signs are in place at both locations to alert motorists of the upcoming closures.

“Major delays could be experienced during these traffic configurations,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “Crews will attempt to allow traffic to enter Old Lufkin Road and close it to all exiting traffic, but if safety issues arise for the traveling public or for our workers, the entrance will also be closed to traffic.”

The $86.1 million construction project includes construction of new US 59 main lanes that will directly connect to SL 224 just south of SH 7. The project is being built to interstate standards and includes the construction of overpasses at Spradley Street, existing US 59 and Old Lufkin Road, and the construction of frontage roads for SL 224 between SH 7 and BU 59.

Motorists are urged to reduce speed and stay alert through the project area from SH 7 west on SL 224 to 1.2 miles south of Spradley Street on US 59. Longview Bridge and Road, Longview TX, is serving as contractor for the project that is on schedule to be completed in spring 2023.

For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 9936) 633-4395.

