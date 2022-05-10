Texas Tech spring commencement ceremonies taking place, May 13-14
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University is set to hold spring commencement ceremonies this weekend, May 13-14, at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The University says Ceremonies can be viewed online via livestream.
The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all commencement ceremonies. Maps, parking and event information can be found by visiting the commencement web page.
SCHEDULE:
2 p.m. Friday (May 13)
7:30 p.m. Friday (May 13)
8 a.m. Saturday (May 14)
Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
Noon Saturday (May 14)
Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
College of Media & Communication
3:30 p.m. Saturday (May 14)
Jerry S. Rawls College of Business
J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
