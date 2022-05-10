Texas Tech spring commencement ceremonies taking place, May 13-14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University is set to hold spring commencement ceremonies this weekend, May 13-14, at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The University says Ceremonies can be viewed online via livestream .

The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all commencement ceremonies. Maps, parking and event information can be found by visiting the commencement web page.

SCHEDULE:

2 p.m. Friday (May 13)

College of Arts & Sciences

7:30 p.m. Friday (May 13)

Graduate School

8 a.m. Saturday (May 14)

Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering

College of Architecture

University Programs

College of Education

Noon Saturday (May 14)

Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

College of Human Sciences

College of Media & Communication

3:30 p.m. Saturday (May 14)

Jerry S. Rawls College of Business

J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts

Honors College

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.