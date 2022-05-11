Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Midland Police investigating death of infant

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to MPD, their officers are currently investigating the death of an infant.

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department were dispatched to the Ranchland Apartments at 1212 E. Wadley Ave. in reference to a call about an unresponsive infant. The infant was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead at 5 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be performed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

