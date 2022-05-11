Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Once again, we’re starting out with clouds that will clear by afternoon.  Temperatures will warm from the 70s this morning into the lower 90s this afternoon with a light breeze out of the south and southeast.  Mostly sunny and hot again tomorrow, with lighter winds through the end of the week.  There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two, mainly in eastern counties Friday afternoon and early evening.  Another slight chance for rain Saturday afternoon, then back to just hot and humid headed into next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 5-11-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 5-11-22
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
First Alert: Flirting with record highs this week as we feel the unseasonably hot weather
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast