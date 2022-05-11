Report: Deputy shot in Lee County near Dime Box

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DIME BOX, Texas (KBTX) - There are reports tonight from Lee County that a deputy has been injured by gunfire near the community of Dime Box.

The information is being reported by Giddings Times & News.

The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. and the situation remains active, according to the paper.

The deputy has been taken to a hospital in Austin, according to flight records for the medical helicopter but the condition of the deputy is unknown at this time.

A command post has been set up in the town of Dime Box, but the exact location of where the shooting happened is unclear at this time. Residents in the Dime Box area should stay away from the area and remain indoors as law enforcement officials continue to secure the area.

Be sure to monitor KBTX and Giddings Times & News online for updates on this developing story.

