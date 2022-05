Softball Regional Quarterfinals pairings

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UIL softball playoffs enter the Regional Quarterfinal round this week. the 1A Schools are in the regional semifinals.

5A

Region II

Hallsville vs Forney -Best of 3 series

Game 1: Wednesday, May 11, 7 p.m. @ Tyler Legacy

Game 2: Friday, May 13 7 p.m. @ Tyler Legacy

Game 3: Saturday, 1 p.m. @ Tyler Legacy if needed

4A

Region II

Bullard vs Canton - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday, May 12 6 pm @ Grand Saline

G2: Friday, May 13 6 pm @ Whitehouse

G3: Saturday, 11 am @ Grand Saline if needed

Mabank vs Pleasant Grove - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday, May 12, 6 pm @ Winnsboro

Game 2: Friday, May 13, 6 pm @ Winnsboro

Game 3: Saturday, May 14, 12:30 p.m. if needed

Region III

Taylor vs Jasper - One Game Playoff

Friday May 13, 7 pm @ Navasota

3A

Region II

West Rusk vs Hughes Springs - Best of 3 series

Game 1Friday, May 13, 7 p.m. @ Hallsville

Game 2: Saturday, May 14, 2 pm @ Hallsville

Game 3: 30 minutes after G2 (if needed)

Queen City vs Mount Vernon - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Wednesday, May 11, 6:30 p.m. @ Mount Pleasant

Game 2: Thursday, May 12, 6:30 pm @ Mount Pleasant

Game 3: Saturday, May 14, 11 am @ Mount Pleasant if needed

Region III

Boling vs Diboll - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 6 pm @ C.E. King HS

Game 2: Friday May 13, 6 pm @ C.E. King HS

G3: Saturday May 14, 6 pm @ C.E. King HS if needed

2A

Region III

Kerens vs Hawkins - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 8 pm @ Grand Saline

Game 2: Friday May 13, 8 pm @ Grand Saline

Game 3: Saturday May 14, 3 pm @ Grand Saline if needed

Groveton vs West Sabine - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 7 pm @ Lufkin

Game 2: Friday May 13, 7 pm @ Lufkin

Game 3: Saturday May 14, 7 pm if needed

Union Grove vs Como-Pickton - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Wednesday May 11, 6 pm @ Grand Saline

Game 2: Friday May 12, 6 pm @ Grand Saline

Game 3: Saturday May 14, 1:00 if needed

Beckville vs Lovelady - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Wednesday May 11, 6:30 pm @ Rusk

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 12 pm @ Rusk

Game 3: 30 minutes after G2 if needed

1A - Regional Semifinals

Fruitvale vs Bloomberg - One Game playoff

Friday May 13, 7 pm @ Longview

Chireno vs Chester - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 6 pm @ Central

Game 2: Friday May 13, 5 pm @ Central

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.