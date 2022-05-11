Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman who said she killed Texas man was girlfriend, not wife

Karin Stewart, 51(Harris County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRING, Texas (AP) - After authorities initially said a Houston-area woman told them the man she’d killed over another woman was her husband, they said Tuesday that his family says she was his girlfriend. Fifty-one-year-old Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting Saturday of James Hargrove. Officials said Hargrove was shot multiple times at the home in Spring. According to a probable cause affidavit, Stewart said she fatally shot Hargrove after he brought another woman to the Texas home they shared and told her he wanted to be with that woman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

