Lindale, Bullard athletes capture state titles at track and field meet

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Garrett Nuckolls of Bullard ISD has won the 4A championship in the high jump at the state track and meet Thursday. Lindale’s Casey Poe won state in the boys 4A shot put competition.

Nuckolls beat out East Hammond of Lake Belton for the title.

Garrett Nuckolls of Bullard High School. (Bullard athletics)

Poe beat out Quardale Patt of Stafford.

Casey Poe of Lindale (Lindale ISD)

In other events, Ashlyn Bruce of Daingerfield placed second in the girls 3A long jump event. Caydon Coffman of Mount Vernon placed third in the boys 3A long jump.

