Contract approved to widen I-35 to six lanes near Thackerville

ODOT announced a new project will widen 1-35 from four to six lanes at the state line.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - ODOT announced a new project will widen 1-35 from four to six lanes at the state line.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, commissioners voted on May 5, 2022 to award a more than $11 million contract to widen I-35 from four to six lanes.

The project will go up to Rogers Road/ Winstar Blvd. just north of the Texas state line near Thackerville.

Two lanes of I-35 will remain open in each direction during construction, which is expected to take about six months to complete.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the widening project will connect with an upcoming partnership project by the Texas Department of Transportation, the Chickasaw Nation and ODOT to widen I-35 from Gainesville across the Red River into Oklahoma.

“Texas is in the final phases of widening I-35 to eight lanes from Dallas north to the Red River, which tells us what’s coming in terms of traffic growth along that corridor,” Gatz said. “We have to get I-35 widened to six lanes in Southern Oklahoma and must have solutions in place to provide reliever routes to help manage that increased traffic coming through the Oklahoma City metro area.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

