Dallas fuel thieves arrested by police

(Left to right) Pedro Ruiz, Alfredo Hechavarria and Lazaro Echemendiamiranda
(Left to right) Pedro Ruiz, Alfredo Hechavarria and Lazaro Echemendiamiranda(Dallas County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple suspects have been arrested in connection to multiple fuel thefts in Dallas.

The suspects drove to a gas station located in the 10400 block of Garland Road using three separate vehicles, including a modified pickup truck that had been outfitted with an external fuel tank.

The preliminary investigation determined Pedro Ruiz ,30, opened the front panel of a fuel pump and installed an electronic device designed to steal fuel.

Alfredo Hechavarria, 32, then pumped 80 gallons of stolen fuel into one of their vehicles while Lazaro Echemendiamiranda,30, and Betancourt Barco acted as “lookouts”. 

Uniformed officers then stopped and arrested the suspects.

A total of three electronic devices were found at the location including one inside the fuel pump and two additional devices inside one of the suspect vehicles.

three electronic devices were found at the location
three electronic devices were found at the location(Dallas Police Department)

All three suspects are charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft of a Petroleum Product and Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument.

