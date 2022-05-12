Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out mild with temperatures dropping into the 60s.  Some patchy fog is possible in some areas early this morning.  Then, we become mostly sunny through the afternoon with light winds and temperatures reaching the lower 90s.  Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.  An isolated shower or two will be possible, especially in eastern counties by Friday afternoon and early evening.  The same chance for rain will be in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening.  Unfortunately, not many areas of East Texas will see the rain and no one will experience a cool down.  In fact, sunshine and even warmer temperatures will be in the forecast for next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby
Crash shuts down U.S. 69 south of Huntington
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday night.
Passerby alerts Lufkin Fire Department to structure fire

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-12-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-12-22
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
First Alert: Staying warm with low-end rain chances returning by this weekend
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast