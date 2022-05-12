Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

NFL Schedule: Cowboys open at home against Bucs, Texans host Colts

(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NFL schedule is complete and teams now know the road they must take if they want to get to the Super Bowl.

Dallas will open the season at home in primetime against tom Brady and the Tampa bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Houston Texans will start their season Week 1 at NRG Stadium hosting AFC rival Indianapolis with a noon kickoff. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs travel to Arizona to start the season.

Week 1 will start off on the Thursday prior to week1 Sunday action with the World Champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills. Going into the season the Cowboys have the easiest schedule based on last season’s combined winning percentage of their opponents.

The NFL will release the full schedule at 7 p.m. CT Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohamed Diop, 20, of Little Rock, Ark.
Suspect accused of dragging Nacogdoches County trooper
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is charged with murder for the on-campus killing of fellow schoolmate...
Affidavit: Teen charged in Belton high killing previously arrested for shooting people with gel bead gun
A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man outside a...
Man with cane shot, killed while being harassed by teenagers, police say
Helping Hands Helper Monkey
Missing capuchin monkey in Corrigan part of a smart breed, expert says
There are reports tonight from Lee County that a deputy has been injured by gunfire near the...
Suspect identified in Lee County shootout near Dime Box, sheriff’s office established Wounded Deputy Fund

Latest News

The SFA Ladyjacks opened up WAC Tournament play with a 7-0 win against Seattle University.
WEBXTRA: Bennett’s grand slam sends SFA to WAC semifinals
SFA scored runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. The highlight came from...
WEBXTRA: Bennett’s grand slam sends SFA to WAC semifinals
Garrett Nuckolls competes in the high jump at the state meet.
East Texas athletes capture state titles at track and field meet
Angelina Softball
Lady Roadrunners set to begin Region XIV Tournament play Friday