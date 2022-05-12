Oceans Behavioral Health, Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce, Mental Health Awareness ceremony

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This evening the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Oceans Behavioral Health Hospital.

Oceans Behavioral Hospital partnered with the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce spent the evening gathered to bring awareness to mental health.

Alana Culpepper Community Director of Oceans Behavioral Health shares if you have any questions just contact a provider.

“The main thing that we’re seeing is a lot of depression severe depression, anxiety, and also paranoia. So signs to look for are going to be isolation or very manic, different sounds like that and if they don’t know the signs, that’s what we’re here for,” said Culpepper.

“The easiest way is to go to a provider, or if they don’t have a provider, call our office. Our office will then get in touch with me and then I can contact that person directly, and I can set up a meeting, I will go into their home, I will do whatever I need to do to give them that care and that service that they need,” said Culpepper.

Oceans CEO, Laci Laird says Oceans has been in Lufkin for nine years but they hope to partner with the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce to partner more with the Nacogdoches community.

“We serve so many in the Nacogdoches area, we work closely with the hospitals all the nursing homes, and so we really wanted to join the chamber and become more involved in the community because we’re right down the road and we have such a close relationship with Nacogdoches,” said Laird.

“We are here to help, we are here to service them, and to be that person to help them start to heal, the healing process,” said Culpepper.

Oceans Behavioral Health has a twenty-four bed inpatient psychiatric hospital and provides intensive outpatient programs as well.

