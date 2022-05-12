Stamp Out Hunger nationwide food drive is back after COVID hiatus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19, The 30th annual stamp out hunger nationwide food drive put on by the U.S. Postal Service is happening this Saturday.

East Texans are asked to put out non perishable food items out on the curb by their mailbox where the postal service can pick it up so it can be sent out.

The postal service collects the cans and it is brought to the East Texas Food Bank where it is then sent out to local food pantries within the community.

“It’s so easy just to put a bag of food outside of your door. We just ask that you make sure that’s it’s something that we can use that it’s not expired. And again, high protein items are always great but also anything with vegetable easy to make meals, ravioli, things like that that people can enjoy. And it’s a great way to support your neighbor,” says Rebecca Berkley, Director of Communications & Marketing for East Texas Food Bank.

The last time this was conducted was in 2019.

The East Texas food bank is hoping to exceed previous years’ donations.

