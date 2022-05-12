Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sleeping 12-year-old hit by stray bullet when 80-100 shots fired at nearby club in Houston

12-year old shot while sleeping in nearby apartment
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) - A 12-year-old boy is recovering from serious wounds after he was hit by a stray bullet while he was sleeping during a shootout that occurred at a nearby club in northwest Harris County.

SWAT was called out Thursday morning in case suspects were still inside the club, but the scene has since cleared. It doesn’t appear that anyone was arrested.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 80 to 100 shots came from the club, and one of those rounds went through the window of an apartment home. A 12-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet as he sleeping in his bed. At last check, he was listed in fair condition, but his wounds are serious.

Gonzalez said that the boy may have been hit by a round from an assault rifle. He continued, saying there may have been multiple shooters.

”There are suspect(s) on the run, armed with assault rifles, that shot a teen. They pose a serious threat to public safety. Help us identify them and bring them to justice,” Gonzalez said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

