Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out mild with temperatures dropping into the 60s. Some patchy fog is possible in some areas early this morning. Then, we become mostly sunny through the afternoon with light winds and temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. An isolated shower or two will be possible, especially in eastern counties by Friday afternoon and early evening. The same chance for rain will be in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening. Unfortunately, not many areas of East Texas will see the rain and no one will experience a cool down. In fact, sunshine and even warmer temperatures will be in the forecast for next week.

