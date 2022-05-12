Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Bennett’s grand slam sends SFA to WAC semifinals

By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA Ladyjacks opened up WAC Tournament play with a 7-0 win against Seattle University.

SFA scored runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. The highlight came from McKenzie Bennett’s grand slam in the fourth.

Gabby Garcia added two more RBIs and Lexi Benson had one RBI.

WAC pitcher of the year Kassidy Wilbur pitched a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts and allowed just 4 hits.

The Ladyjacks will now play 1-seed Grand Canyon in the winner’s bracket semifinal. That game is set to start at 1 p.m. Friday.  Grand Canyon beat Utah Valley 8-0 in their opening game.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohamed Diop, 20, of Little Rock, Ark.
Suspect accused of dragging Nacogdoches County trooper
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is charged with murder for the on-campus killing of fellow schoolmate...
Affidavit: Teen charged in Belton high killing previously arrested for shooting people with gel bead gun
A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man outside a...
Man with cane shot, killed while being harassed by teenagers, police say
Helping Hands Helper Monkey
Missing capuchin monkey in Corrigan part of a smart breed, expert says
There are reports tonight from Lee County that a deputy has been injured by gunfire near the...
Suspect identified in Lee County shootout near Dime Box, sheriff’s office established Wounded Deputy Fund

Latest News

SFA scored runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. The highlight came from...
WEBXTRA: Bennett’s grand slam sends SFA to WAC semifinals
Garrett Nuckolls competes in the high jump at the state meet.
East Texas athletes capture state titles at track and field meet
Angelina Softball
Lady Roadrunners set to begin Region XIV Tournament play Friday
SFA softball opens WAC tourney play Thursday
SFA softball opens WAC tourney play Thursday