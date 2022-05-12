WEBXTRA: Bennett’s grand slam sends SFA to WAC semifinals

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA Ladyjacks opened up WAC Tournament play with a 7-0 win against Seattle University.

SFA scored runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. The highlight came from McKenzie Bennett’s grand slam in the fourth.

Gabby Garcia added two more RBIs and Lexi Benson had one RBI.

WAC pitcher of the year Kassidy Wilbur pitched a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts and allowed just 4 hits.

The Ladyjacks will now play 1-seed Grand Canyon in the winner’s bracket semifinal. That game is set to start at 1 p.m. Friday. Grand Canyon beat Utah Valley 8-0 in their opening game.

