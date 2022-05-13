Boil water notice issued for City of Zavalla customers

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla public water system has been required by TCEQ to issue a boil water notice.

The boil water notice was caused by a loss of pressure/line break, the system says. Customers should boil their water prior to consumption (washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.)

Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should boil their water. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water system will notify customers when the water is safe for drinking water and human consumption purposes.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact Bart Carlos Guzman at 936-897-3311.

When the notice is lifted the city will release another notice. (City of Zavalla)

