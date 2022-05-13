Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Boil water notice issued for City of Zavalla customers

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla public water system has been required by TCEQ to issue a boil water notice.

The boil water notice was caused by a loss of pressure/line break, the system says. Customers should boil their water prior to consumption (washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.)

Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should boil their water. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water system will notify customers when the water is safe for drinking water and human consumption purposes.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact Bart Carlos Guzman at 936-897-3311.

When the notice is lifted the city will release another notice.
When the notice is lifted the city will release another notice.(City of Zavalla)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office
State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon
12-year old shot while sleeping in nearby apartment
Sleeping 12-year-old hit by stray bullet when 80-100 shots fired at nearby club in Houston
Pictured is Zenas Whitaker, Zamaya's father. (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
Shelby County jury sentences man who beat ex-girlfriend, kidnapped daughter to 105 years

Latest News

Pictured is Jrmar Jefferson, one of the two Democrats vying for the U.S. House District 1...
Democrat candidate for U.S. representative Jrmar Jefferson discusses runoff campaign
Hayley Orrantia
‘Goldbergs’ star Hayley Orrantia discusses role on family comedy, new single
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate hits 24 hours, $15K reward for information leading to arrest
Hayley Orrantia
'Goldbergs' star Hayley Orrantia discusses role on family comedy, new single