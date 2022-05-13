Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Democrat Joe Jaworski touts platform of positivity in run for Texas attorney general

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democrat Joe Jaworski spoke with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea on Friday as he prepares for this month’s runoff election. Jaworski is up against Rochelle Garza for their party’s nomination for Texas attorney general, but he said he’s focusing his campaign on kindness and positivity, noting that he and Ms. Garza remain on friendly terms despite their competition. Jaworski touted his 30 years of experience as a lawyer representing veterans as one of his strongest qualifications and said he has a firm stance on upholding the legality of abortion.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office
State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon
12-year old shot while sleeping in nearby apartment
Sleeping 12-year-old hit by stray bullet when 80-100 shots fired at nearby club in Houston
Mohamed Diop, 20, of Little Rock, Ark.
Suspect accused of dragging Nacogdoches County trooper

Latest News

Pictured is Zenas Whitaker, Zamaya's father. (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
Shelby County jury sentences man who beat ex-girlfriend, kidnapped daughter to 105 years
ETN: Hayley Orrantia interview 1225-1305
ETN: Hayley Orrantia interview 1225-1305
First Alert Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Industrial paint bucket spills on Lufkin road
Joe Jaworski
Democrat Joe Jaworski touts platform of positivity in run for Texas attorney general