Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

ERCOT asking Texans to conserve power this weekend after 6 facilities go offline

(N/A)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to conserve power through the weekend.

According to ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones, six power generation facilities tripped offline Friday afternoon resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. Jones said at this time, all reserve generation resources available are operating.

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office
State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon
12-year old shot while sleeping in nearby apartment
Sleeping 12-year-old hit by stray bullet when 80-100 shots fired at nearby club in Houston
Pictured is Zenas Whitaker, Zamaya's father. (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
Shelby County jury sentences man who beat ex-girlfriend, kidnapped daughter to 105 years

Latest News

Amphitheater Pitched For Longview
Total Lunar Eclipse
Disaster Loan Outreach in Upshur County
George P. Bush speaks to East Texas Now about his candidacy for attorney general of Texas.
George P. Bush embraces family’s political legacy in run for Texas attorney general