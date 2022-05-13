ERCOT asking Texans to conserve power this weekend after 6 facilities go offline

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to conserve power through the weekend.

According to ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones, six power generation facilities tripped offline Friday afternoon resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. Jones said at this time, all reserve generation resources available are operating.

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend.

