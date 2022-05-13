Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert: A warm and humid weekend lies ahead with a slight chance of rain on Saturday

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The ridge of high pressure that has remained in control of our weather all week long has started to loosen its grip on east Texas.  As a result, that will open up a small window for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to enter the picture both this evening as well as on Saturday afternoon.

This evening’s rain chance will be for the far northwestern counties in east Texas, mainly from Kaufman, Van Zandt, Henderson, Rains, Hunt, and Delta counties and areas further north towards Sulphur Springs as decaying storms may hold up just enough to get a few residents a drink of water.

There is also another batch of showers and thunderstorms that will flare up in Louisiana later today and drift westward.  It is possible one or two storms may try to sneak across the state line and impact the far eastern counties and communities near Toledo Bend.

Since these storms will be in a weakening phase, most areas will just end up staying completely dry.

We have a bit more confidence that Saturday will offer everyone a slightly better chance of being on the receiving end of a cooling shower or thunderstorm.  Even though the chance of rain is only 30%, it sure beats the 0% chance that has been with us for over a week now.

Saturday’s 30% chance of rain and storms will mainly be for areas along and east of the Highway 69 corridor and the best timing to see that will be in the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

If you do not get in on any rain this weekend, which is likely for most east Texas communities, then it will just remain warm and humid with highs in the lower 90′s.

By the time we get to Sunday and beyond, that ridge of high pressure will strengthen overhead, bringing back the dry weather as temperatures really begin to heat up by next week in our part of the state.

This will lead to mostly sunny skies with unseasonably warm weather as we can call it ‘hot’ in east Texas since daytime highs will be trending about ten degrees above average this week with highs topping out in the middle 90′s.

This means that daily record highs will be in jeopardy on several occasions next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE and KLTV First Alert weather mobile applications.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

