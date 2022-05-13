Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning.  Expect lots of sunshine today with light winds and temperatures in the lower 90s this afternoon.  The chance for rain isn’t looking good at all today and remains only a slight chance for tomorrow.  The weather still looks quiet next week with mostly sunny skies each day.  Temperatures will be climbing into the mid 90s by the middle of the week and heat index values could feel close to the triple digits.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

