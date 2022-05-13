Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
George P. Bush embraces family’s political legacy in run for Texas attorney general

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - George P. Bush said he’s prioritizing border security and election security as he campaigns against incumbent Ken Paxton for the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general. He also said that he doesn’t consider his family’s political legacy to be a liability and that in fact “this is the time where we need a Bush” in office.

