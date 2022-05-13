Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

‘Goldbergs’ star Hayley Orrantia discusses role on family comedy, new single

'Goldbergs' star Hayley Orrantia, who is also a singer and a songwriter, spoke with East Texas Now host Devyn Shea about her role in the family comedy and her n
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Goldbergs” star Hayley Orrantia, who is also a singer and a songwriter, spoke with East Texas Now host Devyn Shea about her role in the family comedy and her new single.

Orrantia plays Erica Goldberg on the ABC comedy, “The Goldbergs.”

Orrantia, a Texas native, said her new single is called “Open Your Mouth” and it is a pop anthem about how it is not wise to text one’s ex.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office
State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon
12-year old shot while sleeping in nearby apartment
Sleeping 12-year-old hit by stray bullet when 80-100 shots fired at nearby club in Houston
Mohamed Diop, 20, of Little Rock, Ark.
Suspect accused of dragging Nacogdoches County trooper

Latest News

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate hits 24 hours, $15K reward for information leading to arrest
Hayley Orrantia
'Goldbergs' star Hayley Orrantia discusses role on family comedy, new single
Pictured is Zenas Whitaker, Zamaya's father. (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
Shelby County jury sentences man who beat ex-girlfriend, kidnapped daughter to 105 years
Joe Jaworski
Democrat Joe Jaworski touts platform of positivity in run for Texas attorney general