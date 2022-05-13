Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Handyman arrested after violent sexual assault of 70-year-old client, police say

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.
Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a handyman who they say violently raped a 70-year-old woman at her home, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.”

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call at the home on May 4 when the victim reported that her handyman beat her and sexually assaulted her inside her home.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to her head, face and body, police said.

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody Tuesday after nearly a week on the run.

Harper was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and assault and battery by means likely to produce death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

