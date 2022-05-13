Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
More medals coming back to East Texas during Day 2 of Track and Field Championships

San Augustine’s JaToryia Barnes (center) collects a gold medal for the 2A triple jump.(Tory Barnes, San Augustine ISD)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine’s JaToryia Barnes was the first East Texan to collect gold during day two of the UIL Track and Field Championships.

Barnes collected gold in the 2A triple jump with a jump of 40′ 1.75″. This is the second straight triple jump state title for the San Augustine junior.

Barnes also picked up second place in the 2A long jump.

In the seated shot put, Woodville’s Ke’Sean Paire took hone first with a throw of 28′2″. He edged out Cason Weatherton of Henderson and Canton’s Jaxson Hubble in the East Texas sweep of the podium.

Other Day 2 medalist:

Jeremy Dezelle, Big Sandy, 2nd place 2A boys high jump. Tied on height with Weston Griffin of Era but lost out on first based on points.

Terry Bussey - Timpson, 2nd place 2A Triple jump

Amber Harris- Beckville, 3rd place 2A High jump

Victoria Byrd- Joaquin, 3rd place 2A Long Jump

Aiden Gray- Jacksonville, 2nd place 5A shot put

Calle Minter- Big Sandy, 2nd place 2A Pole Vault

