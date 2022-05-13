Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Not your mother’s Brussels sprouts’ by David Wallace

David says we'll all love this method of cooking this old-fashioned veggie.
David says we'll all love this method of cooking this old-fashioned veggie.(Pexels free use by Ekaterina Bolovtsova)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - David Wallace, “the cook’n guy” joined us in the East Texas Kitchen to show us how to make Brussels sprouts that just about anyone will love!

From David:

When I was a kid, there were very few green vegetables that I liked, probably because my mom overcooked them to death! Now I love almost all of them and especially Brussels Sprouts, if properly prepared. They are some of the hottest new food trends in the restaurant business. People are ordering them even as appetizers these days and they offer few calories while boasting an amazing amount of nutrients as well as many health benefits. Sorry Mom, your Brussels Sprouts were horrible! I like to call this super easy recipe, “Not Your Mothers Brussels Sprouts”!

NOT YOUR MOTHERS BRUSSELS SPROUTS

1 large quart (4 cups) of fresh Brussels Sprouts

salt

pepper

garlic powder

olive oil

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup honey

Wash and cut off the bottom of every sprout (the core). You might lose a few of the outer leaves. If sprouts are small, cut in half. If sprouts are large, cut in quarters.

In a mixing bowl toss sprouts with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and olive oil. I use about a teaspoon of each, but you can use less. Toss to coat well.

I cook mine in the air fryer for 25 minutes, at 400 degrees. You can do the same in your oven, but it might take a few minutes longer.

You want them to brown a bit. when finished cooking, sprinkle soy sauce and honey over sprouts and toss to coat; they should still be slightly crunchy!

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

