1 in custody, 1 still at large after drive-by shooting in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man is in custody, and another man is still at large in connection with a drive-by shooting incident that occurred in Rusk County on May 4.

According to a post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Jonathan Kornegay, 26, of Kilgore, is still being held on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge and a felony deadly conduct charge.

RCSO investigators also obtained a deadly conduct arrest warrant for Chase Kenney, 24, of Kilgore. Kenny is “currently a fugitive from justice,” the Facebook post stated.

On May 4, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a drive-by shooting that occurred on County Road 139 North. The Facebook post did not say whether anyone was injured in the incident.

“A follow-up investigation led by the RCSO Criminal Investigation Division led to an evidentiary search warrant being served at 1195 Peterson Rd in the City of Kilgore on May 5, 2022,” the Facebook post stated.

During the warrant execution, RCSO deputies and investigators seized suspected methamphetamine and a vehicle believed to have been used in the drive-by shooting incident. Further investigation led to Kornegay’s arrest.

Anyone with information about Kenney’s whereabouts should call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 657-3581.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.