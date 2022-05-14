SFA softball claws their way into WAC championship series

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lasdyjacks only scored one run int two games on Friday but it was enough to earn them a spot in Saturday’s WAC championship series against Grand Canyon at Sam Houston State University.

It will be a rematch with Grand Canyon after the Lopes beat SFA 1-0 in the winners bracket semifinal Friday afternoon.

The Ladyjacks came back in Friday night’s elimination game and beat Seattle 1-0 to eliminate the RedHawks.

SFA will have to beat GCU in the 1 pm game to force a final game at 4 p.m. for a chance to go to the NCAA DI tournament.

