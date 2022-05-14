Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA softball claws their way into WAC championship series

The SFA Lasdyjacks only scored one run int two games on Friday but it was enough to earn them a...
The SFA Lasdyjacks only scored one run int two games on Friday but it was enough to earn them a spot in Saturday’s WAC championship series against Grand Canyon at Sam Houston State University.(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lasdyjacks only scored one run int two games on Friday but it was enough to earn them a spot in Saturday’s WAC championship series against Grand Canyon at Sam Houston State University.

It will be a rematch with Grand Canyon after the Lopes beat SFA 1-0 in the winners bracket semifinal Friday afternoon.

The Ladyjacks came back in Friday night’s elimination game and beat Seattle 1-0 to  eliminate the RedHawks.

SFA will have to beat GCU in the 1 pm game to force a final game at 4 p.m. for a  chance to go to the NCAA DI tournament.

