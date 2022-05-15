2 people escape from pickup after it goes off Nacogdoches County road, catches fire
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people escaped from a pickup with only one minor injury after a truck went off a road in Nacogdoches County Saturday and burst into flames.
According to a post on the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the one-vehicle crash occurred in the 3900 block of CR 874.
Firefighters from LLVFD and Cushing VFD responded to the one-vehicle crash with five trucks at about 2:07 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the truck fully engulfed in flames.
“The driver and a passenger managed to escape the wreckage with one minor injury,” the Facebook post stated.
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.