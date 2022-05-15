Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 35-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred alongside FM 1408 in Jasper County Saturday night.

Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Christian Gish, of Newton, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup south on FM 1408 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, Ruiz said. The pickup went off the road on the west side and then rolled over multiple times after it went off the road on the east side.

Christian Gish and Daniel Gish, his 34-year-old passenger, were not wearing their seatbelts, and both men were ejected from the pickup, Ruiz said.

Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Steve Conner pronounced Daniel Gish dead at the scene, Ruiz said.

EMS personnel transported Christian Gish to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment of serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquel Fizgerald (Source: Polk County jail website)
Suspect in Alabama-Coushatta casino robbery arrested in Houston area after high-speed chase
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
Johnathan Kornegay (left) was arrested. Chase Kenney is still being sought by law enforcement.
1 in custody, 1 still at large after drive-by shooting in Rusk County
Luiz Fernando Rocha Hernandez and Christina Boyd are in the Rusk County Jail
2 arrested for alleged aggravated kidnapping, assault in Henderson
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reporting 911 outage
Source: Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
2 people escape from pickup after it goes off Nacogdoches County road, catches fire
Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facebook page
Houston County sheriff urges residents to remain vigilant 3 days into search for escaped killer
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos