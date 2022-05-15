35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 35-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred alongside FM 1408 in Jasper County Saturday night.

Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Christian Gish, of Newton, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup south on FM 1408 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, Ruiz said. The pickup went off the road on the west side and then rolled over multiple times after it went off the road on the east side.

Christian Gish and Daniel Gish, his 34-year-old passenger, were not wearing their seatbelts, and both men were ejected from the pickup, Ruiz said.

Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Steve Conner pronounced Daniel Gish dead at the scene, Ruiz said.

EMS personnel transported Christian Gish to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment of serious injuries.

