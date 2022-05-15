Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reporting 911 outage

Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County’s 911 system is currently down, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The Facebook post stated that the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office landlines are working occasionally. The post also said Cherokee County 911 calls will be forwarded to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and they will contact CCSO for emergency calls.

“There is a problem with Frontier’s lines, and we are working with them to resolve the issues as soon as possible,” the Facebook post stated. “You can try to reach our office by calling 903-683-2271 or 903-683-6365.”

