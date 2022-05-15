Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Missing Fort Hood soldier found

PVT Brendan Lush has been missing since Monday, May 9.
PVT Brendan Lush has been missing since Monday, May 9.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood late Sunday announced PVT Brendan Lush, who had been missing since Monday, May 9, had been located and was being returned to his Army unit with the assistance of law enforcement.

“As he returns to the care of his leadership this evening, he will no longer be considered AWOL. We are exceedingly thankful for the community’s support and will issue another statement shortly,” officials on post said in a Facebook post.

Several social media groups had been raising awareness about the soldier’s disappearance for days before the Army post acknowledged the disappearance Sunday evening.

The soldier’s leadership team reportedly remained in “consistent communications with his mother” throughout the search, the post said.

