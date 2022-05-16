After top 5 perform, will Fritz Hager 3 make it to the big American Idol finale?

LAS VEGAS (KLTV) - After a big, exciting week in Las Vegas where the top five contestants were mentored by Carrie Underwood, arguably the most successful of all the American Idol winners so far, will Tyler’s Fritz Hager III make it to the AI finale?

Along with Hager, Hunter Girl, Nicolina Bozzo, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson will perform two songs on tonight’s episode in hopes of winning America’s vote to get into the finale next week.

Voting for Hager can be done until about 8:50 p.m. by texting 10 to 21523. You can also vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or in the American Idol app.

