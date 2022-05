Baseball Regional quarterfinal pairings

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The baseball playoffs push into week 3 action of the playoffs with the Regional Quarterfinals.

5A Region II

Lufkin vs Cleburne - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday, May 19 @ Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 20 @ Cleburne, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 21 @ Tyler’s Mike Carter Field, 12 p.m. if needed

4A

Region II

Spring Hill vs. Kilgore all at ETBU

Game 1: Thursday, May 19, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 21, 1:00 p.m.

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Libert-Eylau vs. Bullard -One game playoff

Friday, May 20 @ Winnsboro, 7 p.m.

Region III

Hudson vs Carthage - Best of 3 game series all games at Nacogdoches

Game 1: Thursday May 19 4 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 20, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday May 21, 12 p.m. if needed

China Spring vs. Rusk - One game playoff

Saturday, May 21 @ Crandall, 7 p.m.

Orangefield vs #19 Livingston- Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday, May 19 @ PNG, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 20 @ Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 21 @ Cleveland, 4 p.m.

3A

Region II

Harmony vs Sabine - all at Hallsville

Game 1: Thursday May 19, 7:00pm

Game 2: Friday May 20, 5:00pm

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

White Oak vs West Rusk

Game 1: Thursday May 19, 7:00pm at Mike Carter Field

Game 2: Friday May 20, 5:00pm at Whitehouse HS

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

Region III

Central Heights vs Buna

Game 1: Thursday May 19, 7:00pm at Jasper HS

Game 2: Saturday May 21, 4:00pm at Lufkin Hudson HS

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

Woodville vs Diboll - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 20, 7:00 pm at Lufkin HS

Game 2: Saturday May 21, 3:00pm at Jasper HS

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

2A

Region II

James Bowie vs Beckville - Best of 3 series all at Longview H.S.

Game 1: Thursday May 19 at 5PM

Game 2: Follows

Game 3: Saturday May 21 at 2PM

Douglass vs Garrison - Best of 3 series all at Nacogdoches

Game 1: Thursday May 19, 7PM

Game 2: Saturday May 21, PM

Game 3: Follows if needed

Alto vs Centerville - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday May 19, 6:30 p.m. @ Hudson

Game 2: Saturday May 21 at 1 p.m. @Madisonville

Game 3: Follows if needed

1A

Region III

Sulphur Bluff vs Union Hill

Chester vs Kennard -Best of 3 series all at Gary H.S.

Game 1: Thursday May 19 at 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 20 at 5 p.m.

Game 3: Follows if needed

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.