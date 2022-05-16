Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Democrat Sandragrace Martinez talks influence of humble beginnings in race for Texas land commissioner

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sandragrace Martinez is currently in a runoff against fellow Democrat Jay Kleberg for their party’s nomination to be Texas’ next land commissioner. The Bexar County native joined East Texas Now on Monday morning to talk about how her rise from humble beginnings has influenced her campaign and how it might influence her should she win the office.

