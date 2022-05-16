Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Dime Box ISD basketball coach arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after killing motorcyclist

William Kubena was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter following a crash on Saturday, May 14.
William Kubena was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter following a crash on Saturday, May 14.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead following a drunk driving crash in Fayette County on Saturday evening. According to the Department of Public Safety, William Kubena was arrested for intoxication manslaughter following the crash.

Kubena is listed as Dime Box ISD’s head boys’ basketball coach and a mathematics teacher on the district website. The district says his employment status with the district has not changed at this time.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, a DPS accident report says Kubena was driving his truck near the intersection of FM 1291 and FM 2145 when he failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle driving westbound on FM 2145. The driver of the motorcycle, 56-year-old Eugene Barnes from La Grange, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday afternoon, records show Kubena remained in the county jail. Dime Box ISD did not comment beyond the lack of change in Kubena’s employment status.

The crash remains under investigation, according to DPS.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
2 people escape from pickup after it goes off Nacogdoches County road, catches fire
Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facebook page
Houston County sheriff urges residents to remain vigilant 3 days into search for escaped killer
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
Source: Gray News Media
35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
TxDOT seeking input on future expansion of I-69 corridor in Nacogdoches
TxDOT seeking input on future expansion of I-69 corridor in Nacogdoches
TxDOT seeking input on future expansion of I-69 corridor in Nacogdoches
Sandragrace Martinez
Democrat Sandragrace Martinez talks influence of humble beginnings in race for Texas land commissioner
Sandragrace Martinez
Democrat Sandragrace Martinez talks influence of humble beginnings in race for Texas land commission