‘I’m shaking’: Man wins first $2 million prize on $20 ticket from new scratch-off game

$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina man hit the jackpot after taking a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket.

Ricky Futrell won the first $2 million prize on the new scratch-off game that launched this month, WITN reported.

“I’m shaking,” Futrell said. “It’s overwhelming.”

Futrell bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Speedway on Richlands Highway in Richlands, North Carolina.

In collecting the prize, Futrell could have chosen an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the $1.2 million cash prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $852,126.

The $100 Million Mega Cash game launched this month with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and all eight $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

