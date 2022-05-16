East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! The overnight storms are coming to an end early this morning. Clouds will hang on through sunrise and then begin to clear by late morning and midday. It may not be quite as hot today, but temperatures will still reach near 90 degrees with sunshine and light winds this afternoon. Temperatures will climb through midweek and winds will pick up. Expect a hot, humid week ahead with sunshine each afternoon. By the end of the week, slight chances for rain will return to the forecast and should increase across the area this weekend. A weak cold front will hopefully bring a cool down by early next week.

