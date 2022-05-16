Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! The overnight storms are coming to an end early this morning. Clouds will hang on through sunrise and then begin to clear by late morning and midday. It may not be quite as hot today, but temperatures will still reach near 90 degrees with sunshine and light winds this afternoon. Temperatures will climb through midweek and winds will pick up. Expect a hot, humid week ahead with sunshine each afternoon. By the end of the week, slight chances for rain will return to the forecast and should increase across the area this weekend. A weak cold front will hopefully bring a cool down by early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facebook page
Houston County sheriff urges residents to remain vigilant 3 days into search for escaped killer
Source: Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
2 people escape from pickup after it goes off Nacogdoches County road, catches fire
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction
Source: Gray News Media
35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 5-16-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 5-16-22
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather 5-15-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips