Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Naskila Gaming celebrates six years of operation

Naskila Gaming celebrates 6 years of operation
Naskila Gaming celebrates 6 years of operation(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Since opening in 2016, more than five million guests have visited Naskila Gaming according to an official press release. Vice Chairman of the Tribal Council, Nita Battise, said their success has been made possible by neighboring counties and 80 resolutions of support, which was the same information she presented before congressional leadership.

“They were impressed,” said Battise. “That spoke volumes. They understand the concept of economic development, yes, but yet when you show them the letters, over 80, that packed a punch.”

“Because the tribe exercised its sovereignty, we are able to build homes for our people,” said Ronnie Thomas, Treasurer of Tribal Council. “We are able to provide healthcare for our tribal citizens, and are able to increase the salaries for our tribal employees so that they can provide for their families.”

Naskila is the largest private sector employer in Polk County and has 700 jobs tied to the facility. They continued to pay employees even during the pandemic shutdown. Executive Director of Jasper Economic Development Corporation, Eddie Hopkins, highlighted the importance of the Alabama-Coushatta tribe in his remarks.

“This tribe is a friend to Texas and the community, and y’all need to respect that and know that,” said Hopkins.

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe also broke ground on a new education center using money generated by Naskila Gaming. Chairman of the Tribal Council, Ricky Sylestine is proud of how far they have come.

“We are very proud of the facility and how far we have come in six years,” said Sylestine. “We started out just phase one, we’re into phase two. Still waiting on some supreme court and congressional fixes then from that we will move on to other things.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
2 people escape from pickup after it goes off Nacogdoches County road, catches fire
Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facebook page
Houston County sheriff urges residents to remain vigilant 3 days into search for escaped killer
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
Source: Gray News Media
35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction

Latest News

Naskila Gaming Presser
Greenwood Cemetery
Greenwood Cemetery
Rusk Peace Officer Memorial
Rusk County Peace Officer Memorial
Curtis Harris Follow Up